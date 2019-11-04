IMI (LON:IMI) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,065.42 ($13.92).

IMI opened at GBX 1,028.50 ($13.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 979.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 989.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

