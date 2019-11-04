Immersion (IMMR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) is scheduled to be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 82.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immersion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Immersion has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

