Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $33.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. GMP Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

