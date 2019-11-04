Independence Group (ASX:IGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.65

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$6.65 ($4.72) and last traded at A$6.35 ($4.50), with a volume of 3702672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$6.40 ($4.54).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 49.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In related news, insider Peter Bradford sold 214,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.44 ($4.57), for a total transaction of A$1,378,374.00 ($977,570.21).

About Independence Group (ASX:IGO)

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

