Independent Bank Co.(MI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

