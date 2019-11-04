Independent Investors Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.28. 1,175,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,218. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.28 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.58.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.