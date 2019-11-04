Independent Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.2% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,202,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 150,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 727,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. 235,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,446. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 55,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,946,417.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,196 shares of company stock valued at $18,586,705. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.