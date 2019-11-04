Independent Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Independent Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Independent Research currently has a $133.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.79.

AAR stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.03 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. AAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AAR by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,994,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

