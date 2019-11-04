Indorse Token Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $196,265.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.01420950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00121512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, YoBit, COSS, Bancor Network, DDEX, RightBTC, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

