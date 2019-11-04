Informa (LON:INF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Informa to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 857 ($11.20) to GBX 723 ($9.45) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Informa to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 905 ($11.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 960 ($12.54)) on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 874.40 ($11.43).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 781.60 ($10.21) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 802.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 814.24. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

