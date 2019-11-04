Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.00

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $130.69, with a volume of 22516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 23.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,611,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,471,000 after purchasing an additional 873,152 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth $96,016,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 97.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

