Ink Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $4,945.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ink has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Coinnest and Exmo.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00219790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01370908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00121466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Gate.io, TOPBTC, LBank, Coinnest, HitBTC, Exrates, Exmo, Coinrail, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

