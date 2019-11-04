Inscription Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,601 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart purchased 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,326,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,981,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

