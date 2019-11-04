Inscription Capital LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 158.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

