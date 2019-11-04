Inscription Capital LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 533.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $149.24 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.79.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

