Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,150,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,225,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.