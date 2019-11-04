Inscription Capital LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $298.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.97. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

