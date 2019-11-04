Insider Buying: HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) EVP Buys 34,900 Shares of Stock

HBT Financial (NYSE:HBT) EVP Diane H. Lanier purchased 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,099.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,003. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

