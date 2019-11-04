Insider Buying: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Buys $9,717,285.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director L.P. Agi-T bought 183,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $9,717,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L.P. Agi-T also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, L.P. Agi-T bought 115,800 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,584.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.81.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNET. ValuEngine cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

