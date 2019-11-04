Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Sells 313 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Steven William Aikman sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $17,089.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,111 shares in the company, valued at $825,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven William Aikman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.51. 922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

