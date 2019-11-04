Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 20,733 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KMI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.56. 12,244,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,045. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

