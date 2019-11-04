Insider Selling: Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Chairman Sells $933,000.00 in Stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 273,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROIC stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2,023.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.