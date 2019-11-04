Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SYK opened at $212.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Stryker by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

