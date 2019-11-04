Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Sells 96,822 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 96,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $19,366,336.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,035,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $199.42. 1,293,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,546. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $202.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after buying an additional 2,292,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after buying an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after buying an additional 335,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

