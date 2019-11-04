Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 1,291 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRTX traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,373. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $202.94.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,381 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.