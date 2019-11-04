Insight 2811 Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 56.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $160,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,399,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,314. The company has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.