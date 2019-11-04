Insight 2811 Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

VIAV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 76,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,931. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.24. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $45,408.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock worth $794,569. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.