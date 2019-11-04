Insight 2811 Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $185,371.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock valued at $527,460. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 236,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Pure Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

