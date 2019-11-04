Insight 2811 Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 207.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.