Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Announces Earnings Results

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.14), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.61 EPS.

NYSE:NSP traded down $36.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.34. Insperity has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $133,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $69,701,092.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $262,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,326,000.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.