Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 20.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

In related news, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 2,240 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $149,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $86,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,812. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.