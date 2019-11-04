Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$131.55.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$134.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$123.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$95.75 and a 12-month high of C$137.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

