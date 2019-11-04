Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of C$1.72 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IFC traded down C$1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$133.01. 93,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,096. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$95.75 and a one year high of C$137.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$133.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$131.55.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

