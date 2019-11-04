Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given a $108.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.46.

NYSE ICE opened at $92.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $171,132.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,936 shares of company stock valued at $11,630,942 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

