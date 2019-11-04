Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $64.82 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $64,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,094,000 after buying an additional 147,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 95,768 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,706,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 65,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, reaching $349.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,014. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $358.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.75.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $362,724.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $2,634,905. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

