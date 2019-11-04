Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 8,955 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 5.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Zoetis worth $92,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 147.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,721. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $756,251.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,182 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.