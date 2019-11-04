Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $407.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Harvey, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,972 shares in the company, valued at $749,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 39,500 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $112,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,099,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,568.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121,896 shares of company stock worth $364,099. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

