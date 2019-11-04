Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 604,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,844,000 after acquiring an additional 117,808 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Intuit stock opened at $256.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.