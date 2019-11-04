Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Position Boosted by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 827,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,975 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $44,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29,713.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,584,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,451,000 after buying an additional 6,562,424 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $3,129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $2,744,000. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 187,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $55.88.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

