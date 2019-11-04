InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 3,041 Shares

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,526.75. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 3,037 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,347.90.

On Friday, October 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,400 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,338.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 2,600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,394.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 15,624 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $104,055.84.

On Monday, October 21st, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,715 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $11,421.90.

Shares of ICMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,756. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.88%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $139,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

