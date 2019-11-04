Iridium Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Iridium coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Iridium has a total market cap of $43,735.00 and $494.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Iridium has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Iridium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01402944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 19,327,014 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.