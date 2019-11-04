iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Boosted by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $140.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.