iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.61 and last traded at $45.61, approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,166,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period.

