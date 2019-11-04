iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.19. 8,969,972 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

