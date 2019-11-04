iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.09. 16,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,761. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

