iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Increased by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066,765 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,724 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,839,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,485,000 after purchasing an additional 642,040 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $24,795,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 822,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 182,174 shares in the last quarter.

LQD traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.02. 194,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.04. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $129.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

