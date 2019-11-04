iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.46

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.46 and last traded at $114.46, with a volume of 1998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKF)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

