iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100,636 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,946,000 after acquiring an additional 492,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.36. 1,494,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,846,900. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

