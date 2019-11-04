iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,838,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 171,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,013,000 after buying an additional 153,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,207,000 after buying an additional 1,506,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,941,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

