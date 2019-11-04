iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $13,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 42,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.79. 79,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.